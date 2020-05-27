Trump Threatens to Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Adds Warning to His Tweets

Tensions between President Trump and Twitter escalated Wednesday as he threatened to "strongly regulate" or shut down social media platforms, which he accused of silencing conservative viewpoints.

Trump's threat came the day after Twitter added a fact-check warning to his tweets claiming that mail-in ballots are fraudulent.

"Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can't let a more sophisticated version of that.... happen again."