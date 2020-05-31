'Somebody Had to Do It': The Motorcyclists Delivering Lifesaving Supplies to the Bay Area

Somebody had to do it. She and other riders were concerned not only about the risk of directly interacting with people, but also about the medical resources they would be diverting if they got into an accident in the delivery process and needed to go to the hospital.

Ultimately though, everyone decided that the cause outweighed the risks.

“There was a scary lack of medical equipment. And people were making it,” Carrerra says. “And it had to be delivered. Somebody had to do it. And here we are all geared up, practically wearing PPE anyway. It just made sense.”

From there, Dames Do Care Delivery was born.

Partnering with local groups like Make Me PPE Bay Area, Carrera and a team of volunteers began working nearly 12-hour days connecting people who were sewing (or sometimes 3D-printing) face masks with hospitals, clinics, and other institutions in need of PPE. To date, the group has delivered more than 20,000 masks throughout the Bay Area.

For most deliveries, riders stuff their backpacks with the sanitized supplies. But some situations force them to get creative — like when they got a request to deliver an entire sewing machine to someone making masks.