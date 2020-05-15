"Be Creative With What You Have Now": Your Advice for the Class of 2020

“We are all still here for you, even after graduation. We want the best for you. Ask for help when you need it. We don't expect you to be an expert.”

Masuyotobi_85, via Instagram

“I recently worked in a high school district. I can assure all boomers [commenter says she's a boomer!] and others that we are in good hands. This graduating class is an impressive collection of bright minds and good hearts!”

Cynthia Rust Greaves, via Facebook

...and they’re proud of your strength!

“Covid19 Senior Class of 2020 has kept it real, not by choice but by necessity. Be proud!”

Amy, via text

"You are my inspiration! I'm so impressed at how resilient you all are given the circumstances you now find yourselves in. It does remind me a bit about my parents and their challenging times in graduating from high school as WWII started. (I know that’s almost two lifetimes ago.)"

Suzanne, via text

“You’ve achieved more than you know. Adapting to this time is no small feat, and in many ways, it’s a great metaphor for all the ways in which life will present you opportunities to use your strength, wisdom, and creativity to bend with change and transition... I’m deeply sorry for the ways in which this chapter looks and feels different than you had hoped and expected. But thank you for doing what you can to make the most of it.”

Ali.lawrence.510, via Instagram

You’re living through history — with us all

“This virus is something that you will remember all your lives. Let this test be an iron, engraved into your heart and soul, to carry you to great things!”

Joseph, via text

“You guys will have the greatest grad stories two, five, 10, 20+ years from now. If we only knew what the folks dealt with from the Spanish Flu and more of what life was like then.”

Robertvallejosm.yee, via Instagram

“You may someday realize that you learned a lot about yourself and others while sheltering in place. You can always ask a new acquaintance about what they did during the lockdown and trade stories about it. This can build bridges for people.”

Katherine, via text

Look to a brighter future...

“Stay well and hang in there. Some of the best years of your life are right around the corner!”

Amy, via text

“I can imagine it must be a scary time to be a senior, imagining what your next step will be in the midst of huge turmoil, financial insecurity and a pandemic no less! The flipside is that it is becoming clear that new ways of thinking and being in the world are more necessary than ever…. As we watch old systems crumble, take heart. This crumbling leaves an opening for the new world to be created by all of you. It's your turn and we will all be here watching and cheering you on!”

Michelle, via text

“I believe you'll look back on this time, years from now, as a time to get to know your families and yourselves, a bit better. I'm so counting on you to continue to make this a better world as I think you see that we need some real changes in how we treat the world around us and each other. Good luck."

Suzanne, via text

...but don’t forget to enjoy the present

“You're at an empowering crossroads of knowing yourself more deeply and having a lot of options ahead of you. There is no right or wrong choice -- whatever you choose will teach you, and those choices never have an expiration date... Be creative with what you have now, until the road opens up again.”

Brianna, via text

"Leo Tolstoy said you need only know two things: what you're doing now and what you're doing next."

Judith, via text

“Look for joy in the unexpected. Discover things that may not have been available or likely in the graduation you expected. Remember that life is full of crappy stuff you can't control; it's how you choose to react and deal that is in your control.”

Annie, via text

Take care of your community — but also yourself

“Always look for opportunities to improve the world during challenging times. And make sure you have fun, because this is your only precious life.”

Jeanie, via text

“Stay healthy by eating good nutritious food, by exercising and most important, keeping in touch with those that you love. We can do this!"

Elizabeth, via text

“We are a young species and we are evolving second by second. Keep your hearts kind, your mind sharp, and remember how important all the work you have done will be for your amazing life happening now! Love, a mom of an 18-year-old 2020 grad!"

Annika, via text

“In the weeks ahead find one little thing, where you would love to give a helping hand for the cause to bring some kindness, smiles, and positive action to your community. You’ll meet a world of good there. Change is normal throughout every life; make your choice to bring and be a part of positive change.”

Diane, via Facebook

And finally… don’t get hung up on canceled celebrations

“I just want our seniors of 2020 to know that their achievements are no less just because we cannot celebrate them the usual way.... You are loved and appreciated no less than any other years, if not more!”

Sabinagg5, via Instagram