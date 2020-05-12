University of California President Releases Plan to End Use of SAT in Admissions

The president of the University of California wants to end the use of the SAT and ACT as admission requirements and replace them with a homegrown test, according to a plan released Monday.

Janet Napolitano’s five-year plan was submitted in advance of a May 21 Board of Regents meeting where a final decision may be made.

She recommended that the regents suspend the current test requirement until 2024 to allow the university to “create a new test that better aligns with the content UC expects applicants to have learned and with UC’s values.”

If UC can’t have a new test available for fall 2025 applicants, Napolitano recommends eliminating its standardized testing requirement for admissions altogether.

If there is a new test, it would be made available to students from out-of-state schools. International students could submit either the new test or scores from the SAT and ACT.