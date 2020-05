Upping the ante in his fight with Alameda County health officials, Elon Musk reopened Telsa's Fremont factory in defiance of public health orders.

Musk has grown increasingly vocal in his opposition to shelter-in-place orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Yes, this is the same Elon Musk who tweeted that there would be "close to zero new cases" of coronavirus in the United States by the end of April.