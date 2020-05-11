'Double Rainbow Guy' Paul Vasquez of Yosemite Viral Video Has Died Age 57

The cause of death has not been released. Vasquez had recently posted on his Facebook page that he had gone to get tested for COVID-19 but learned about another unspecified ailment.

In January 2010, Vasquez posted on YouTube a video shot from his mountainside house of a set of rainbows overlooking the Yosemite valley. He notes in the caption that the camera couldn't capture the rainbows' intensity and brightness.

But that wasn't what led to 46 million views of the video. It was Vasquez's reaction.

Over the course of the three-minute video, he repeatedly said “whoa," laughed and even sobbed as he marveled at the sight of the rainbows.

“It's a double rainbow all the way across the sky!" he exclaimed.

He went on to ponder: “What does it all mean?”

The video went viral that summer after talk show host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted about it, and it led to appearances on a number of TV shows and commercials for Smartwater, Microsoft and Delta Air Lines.