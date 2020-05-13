PG&E Bankruptcy Judge Weighs Potential Conflict of Interest of Fire Survivors' Lawyer

Centerbridge Partners is part of a group of PG&E shareholders whose plan is set to be adopted as the utility races to confirm its bankruptcy plan by June 30, in time to qualify for a state wildfire insurance fund. The firm has owned as much as 1.6% of PG&E shares. Recent financial filings show Apollo Global Management holds more than half a billion dollars in PG&E debt.

Both Centerbridge and Apollo have also scooped up insurance claims against PG&E and are expected to reap a significant financial windfall once the utility emerges from bankruptcy. PG&E has agreed to pay claims holders $9 billion in cash upon leaving Chapter 11. On paper, PG&E’s settlement with fire victims is worth $13.5 billion, with the utility paying half in cash and half in PG&E stock, an arrangement that some fire survivors find unsatisfactory.

Still, Watts said the vast majority of his clients have voted to support the deal. With Watts emerging as one of its biggest boosters, Abrams and another attorney questioned whether the terms of Watts' financing include incentives to ensure the deal gets the required two-thirds approval.

Fire attorney Jerry Singleton, who spoke in support of Watts during Tuesday's hearing, tried to assure Montali that the terms prove Watts did nothing wrong.

“I think it’s clear there is no conflict there,” said Singleton. “We’re not talking about a loan that influenced the litigation in any way. We’re talking about a fixed bank loan that’s typical. Most large law firms have a line of credit.”

Montali responded by returning to the question of disclosure.

"But the question is, does Mr. Watts put himself in a position where he at least needs to tell his clients that there is this relationship?" Montali asked. "Who is his adversary?"

“It really depends on what the terms of the loan are,” Singleton responded. “That’s what determines whether there is a conflict. There is a fixed rate.”

Critics say the interest rate and other conditions on the 4-year loan ought to be disclosed.

"We've never seen [the terms]," attorney Steven Kane told Montali on Tuesday.

In an interview with KQED on Monday, Watts said he was not at liberty to reveal the interest rate on the loan.

“I would love to tell you what it is. But my counter-parties will not allow me to say it because I believe it to be more favorable than what they're willing to offer on the open market,” Watts said.

“So I have to honor my contractual agreement of confidentiality, although I would love to scream from the mountaintops what the interest rate is.”

Kane also surprised some parties to the case by noting that Watts – who is not licensed to practice law in California – never petitioned to participate in this case. Watts filed a request for that permission Tuesday afternoon.