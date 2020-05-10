Andre Harrell, Founding Father of Hip-Hop Soul, Dead at 59

In 1992, MCA made a $50 million multimedia deal with Uptown, giving Harrell the opportunity to produce films, TV shows and movie soundtracks. As a result, the mogul produced the 1991 comedy Strictly Business, starring an up-and-coming Halle Berry and Tommy Davidson. Harrell also executive produced the TV series New York Undercover, which ran during the 1990s.

Harrell is known for coining the term "ghetto fabulous," a phrase that described the aesthetic he was driven to encapsulate: simultaneously relatable and remarkable. Harrell worked to bring that lifestyle to the forefront of mainstream media. "My goal is to bring real black America — just as it is, not watered down — to people everywhere through music, through films, through everything we do," he told the Los Angeles Times in 1992.

Second to his impact as Uptown Records founder, Harrell is well known as the man who gave Sean "Diddy" Combs, who worked as an intern for the label, his big shot. Combs would later become an A&R at Uptown, scouting acts like the Notorious B.I.G., who would shape the hip-hop and R&B landscape. Combs would later recruit his former boss to work as vice chairman of Revolt, a music network and media company helmed by Combs.

Throughout his career, Harrell was widely considered a tastemaker. In a 2018 interview with Ebro Darden, Harrell explained his self-given purpose at the later stages of his career. "I try to give people direction, in terms of the cultural currency of what things could be."