Gov. Newsom Formally Endorses Biden for President

Gov. Gavin Newsom formally endorsed Joe Biden for president today, praising the former vice president for his “deep compassion and empathy” during a virtual high-dollar fundraiser in partnership with the Democratic National Committee.

“I just couldn’t be more proud of you and the prospects of your presidency,” he told Biden.

Newsom’s endorsement of Biden, a fellow Democrat, was expected. But the first-term governor has been careful to avoid the appearance of partisan politics during the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s regularly complimented Republican President Donald Trump, even using Trump’s slogan of “promise made, promise kept” recently when thanking him for sending California testing swabs. Trump’s campaign quickly put the clip in a digital ad alongside positive remarks by other Democrats. It’s one of several ads that feature Newsom.

Newsom didn’t mention Trump at all as he spoke to the fundraiser’s hundreds of participants.