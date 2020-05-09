The Lottery is the Main Attraction at this Alpine County Market

Quilici doesn’t fully understand the phenomenon. Sometimes she asks them what they’ll do with the money if they win, “and they're like, ‘Well, I may give it to my children or I don't know.’” She thinks that over the years, the routine has grown into a pastime for her customers.

When Governor Gavin Newsom issued the shelter-in-place order in March, Mad Dog stayed open, serving to-go sandwiches and still selling lottery tickets. Their lottery sales went up in late March since they were one of the last stores in the area still open and selling lottery tickets. Sales were up over 500 percent from the same time period last year, according to Quilici. Some customers from Nevada were driving over an hour to get their tickets from Mad Dog.

Since her retiree customers are among the highest risk population for the novel coronavirus, Quilici took precautionary measures and implemented new policies to encourage social distancing. The staff was constantly disinfecting the store with cleaning wipes and customers were only allowed in a few at a time with cones to keep people six feet apart.

Her customers weren’t all complying. When they put chairs on top of tables to discourage groups from sitting down together, some of the lottery customers took them down. In response, staff moved the chairs out of the store.

Chris Howell who works as a clerk at Mad Dog and his wife, Joy, manage the store. He said one customer was coughing and hacking and said that he didn’t care if he died. “And Joy looked at him and says, ‘Well, I do!’”

Quilici’s concerns about the health of her customers and employees continued to grow. Alpine County’s public health officer was concerned as well. He encouraged Quilici to close Mad Dog, so lottery customers would stop making the trip from Nevada. County officials’ biggest concern throughout the COVID-19 crisis has been outsiders coming to Alpine to escape urban centers and unwittingly bringing the virus with them.

Alpine is the only county in California with no hospital beds, so any outbreak could quickly overrun the county health clinic, which is only open two days a week. When the county clinic is closed, residents need to drive to either South Lake Tahoe or across the state line to Carson Valley in Nevada — both about a 30-minute drive away. The lack of medical resources is the main reason that the county ordered all short-term rentals, including Airbnb and some local rental companies, to cease. The U.S. Forest Service also closed down the campgrounds in Alpine.

In early April, Quilici decided to shut down. She says her lottery customers seemed to understand. But, Howell said that when he and his wife parked in the lot to check on the store, three or four cars would pull up with people asking if they were open again.