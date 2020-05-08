California Legislative Analyst Projects Deficit Through 2024

California’s coronavirus-induced budget deficits will continue through at least 2024, the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office said Friday, totaling up to $126 billion depending on the severity of the recession.

The report from the Legislative Analyst’s Office says state lawmakers can expect budget deficits of about $20 billion per year going forward — but that’s only if the economy begins to recover this summer. If the downturn lingers into 2021, the deficits could average up to $30 billion per year.

“It’s not like this is a shock to the economy and a shock to the budget and then everything will go back to normal,” Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek said. “Our analysis suggests this is going to be a multiple-year problem.”

California has been under a mandatory stay-at-home order since March 19 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The order has forced most businesses to close and prompted more than 4 million people to file for unemployment benefits. The California Department of Finance is projecting an unemployment rate of 18%, or 46% higher than the peak of the Great Recession a decade ago.