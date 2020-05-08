Shelter in the Age of COVID-19

After years of police and public works employees destroying homeless tent encampments in San Francisco, city officials will sanction open-air "Safe Sleeping Sites."

Ubiquitous tents have long been a symbol of the homeless problem in San Francisco and regular sweeps have been conducted throughout the city to remove them.

In the current climate of social distancing, however, the plan is to provide people living on the streets a safe place to shelter, complete with restrooms and showers.

Too bad it took a deadly pandemic for this to happen.