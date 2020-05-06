About Those 'Gig' Workers...

In a case that strikes at the heart of the gig economy, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and city attorneys from around the state sued Uber and Lyft over their use of contractors.

The ride-hailing technology companies have built their business model around treating drivers as contractors, or "gig workers."

Uber and Lyft argue they don't have to abide by worker protections the same as if they employed hundreds of thousands of drivers.

Enter California's AB 5 and the legal team headed by the state's attorney general.

This battle has been exacerbated by our cratering economy, which has left thousands of drivers with no income.

That social safety net suddenly seems a little more complicated when huge tech companies don't pay into the state's unemployment fund, no?