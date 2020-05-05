Maybe We Should Stick to Bottles and Cans

California hospitals are planning to disinfect and reuse previously worn N95 masks, but nurses worry that may lead to increased COVID-19 exposure.

I'm usually all for recycling and reusing, but it's a sad testament to how unprepared we are to handle this pandemic that we're reusing personal protective equipment that could potentially further the spread of coronavirus.

With all the emphasis on social distancing, putting thousands of potentially infected masks in a confined space and spraying them with disinfectant sure seems like a risky solution.

I sure hope my fears are misguided.