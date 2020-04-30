No Shared Equipment, No Physical Contact, No Problem

Bay Area shelter-in-place orders were extended on Wednesday as some restrictions on golf courses, skate parks and playing fields were eased.

Regional health officials extended extreme social distancing measures through May 31.

Though the extensive order does not specifically mention these activities, I imagine a free spirit twirling a rhythmic gymnastics ribbon while throwing a boomerang is likely permissible under the new order.

Just in case, though, be sure to check with your local health officials before attempting that maneuver.