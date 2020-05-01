Update: How the Coronavirus Impacts a Food Bank in Remote Northern California

“When I make my trip, because of all the twisty, turny roads, I kinda have to take it a little bit easy,” he told me. Hitting one of the sharp bends too fast could upend the pallets of food he’d assembled for the 10 1/2-hour drive. Out the windshield I saw vehicles that had fallen off the side of the road.

When I called Jeffry last week, he’d recently made this same run. But this time, he said, he delivered twice as much food.

“Normally we take two trucks,” he said. “This time we had to use all four of our box trucks and actually got five volunteers to load pallets on the back of their pickup trucks. So we had a convoy of nine trucks going to Hayfork and then beyond.”

The Solid Rock Church in the former logging town of Hayfork is a monthly distribution spot. Because of COVID-19, they’ve now made it a drive-through food bank, borrowing orange cones from Caltrans to create lanes. People pop their trunks or lower their tailgates, and volunteers load them up with food -- bags of non-perishables, frozen foods, produce. I remember coming to this church three years ago, and seeing about 50 people stopping by for food.

“The last time I was there, there were 113 households, so it was more than double,” Jeffry said. Much more. He says numbers are up all over the county.

“Fifty-four percent from March to April. And I anticipate even more in June,” he said. And that’s not counting the extra emergency bags he and his team have been preparing.

So far, there have been zero cases of COVID-19 in Trinity County, which has limited medical facilities and a large number of seniors and other vulnerable groups. Despite the county's reliance on visitors who come to stay in hotels and explore the area’s lakes and mountains, officials have urged even those who own second homes there to stay away until the crisis is past.

Jeffry was already overworked before the coronavirus, but getting ready for distribution this time, he says, he worked from 14 to 18 hours a day.

“The one day I took the day off, I had 70 phone calls before noon. I talked to the governor’s office in my pajamas,” he says with a tired laugh.