15 Minutes of Infamy

Two Bakersfield doctors' bogus COVID-19 conclusions were called "reckless" by prominent medical societies but landed them a guest appearance on Fox News.

Drs. Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi, who own a chain of urgent care centers, are peddling the notion that coronavirus is no more dangerous than the flu and it's time to end social distancing measures.

In the not-surprising-at-all category, the doctors support President Trump and refuse to wear masks in public.

No one ever said medical school made you smart.