Bakersfield Doctors' Dubious COVID-19 Test Conclusions Spread Like Wildfire

They dressed in scrubs. They sounded scientific. And last week’s message from two Bakersfield doctors was exactly what many stuck-at-home Americans wanted to hear: COVID-19 is no worse than influenza, its death rates are low and we should all go back to work and school.
Drs. Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi, co-owners of Accelerated Urgent Care, a small chain of urgent care centers, had called a press conference last week to release their conclusions about the results of the more than 5,200 COVID-19 tests they had conducted in Bakersfield’s only private walk-in COVID-19 testing site. During the conference, featured on YouTube, the doctors reported a positive test rate of 12%. They extrapolated that rate to the general population, estimating that as many as 5 million Californians have contracted the virus. They then used the total number of COVID-19 deaths statewide (roughly 1,200, as of last week) to calculate a death rate of just .03% - similar to the average death rate from seasonal flu.
"Millions of cases, small amount of death," Erickson stressed repeatedly during the press conference, questioning the need for ongoing social distancing practices, and pushing to reopen the state's economy.