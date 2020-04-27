This Oakland Teen Created a Pop Empire From Her Parents’ Guest Room

A self-described “emo” teen, she had been writing songs since middle school when her seventh grade music teacher first introduced her to the ukulele and the rudiments of songwriting. “I started writing music when I was 13 because of an assignment that my music teacher gave me and I kind of enjoyed it,” Maia said. “It was mostly just like throwing together words from rhyme zone that fit with each other and that was what I made.”

For Maia, writing songs was a way of giving voice to the anxiety that she’d felt since she was a young child. “I think songs always were helpful for me to write down what I was feeling because it's already a structured format,” she said. “There's a verse, there's a chorus, the chorus is the main thought that has been stuck in my head for ages. And so songwriting felt very useful to declutter the way that everything was floating around in my head.”

The first song she published was a jokey track she wrote as a junior in high school titled “1-800-Dateme.” The song garnered 200 likes the morning after she posted — not much by today’s metrics, but for 16-year-old Maia, it was a big deal.

It was a much more confessional song she wrote the summer before her senior year called “Feelings Are Fatal” that really resonated with listeners. “It was just like a little bit more emotionally vulnerable and talking about my anxiety amongst the relationships that I might have or my depression or relationship to my life," Maia said. She said she made it in about 20 minutes. The song now has more than 40 million plays on Spotify.

Maia said her initial courage came from thinking no one was going to see the songs or videos. "But I think eventually it turned into the mindset of, 'OK, if what I'm saying and what I'm singing about helps one person feel like their experience is being voiced, that's enough reason for me to post it in the first place,' " she said.

Throughout her senior year in high school, Maia continued to write and post songs, as well as various thoughts and drawings on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. She’d talk about an architect she admired, or do a dance celebrating her love of yogurt. But it was her self-deprecating and confessional songs — and their growing number of listeners — that began to attract attention from the media. HYPEBEAST, an online magazine that chronicles the latest in fashion, art, music and sneakers, featured Maia as a rising star in the “bedroom pop” department. At this point, Maia broke the news to her parents.