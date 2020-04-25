For This Octogenarian Stand-Up Comic, the Show Goes On

Then her husband up and moved them to the San Francisco Bay Area. He’d gotten a new job teaching at a seminary. “And then we pretty much knew fairly soon why we really moved to California,” she said. “Because in 1978, Neal came out to me as gay.”

The next several years were tumultuous. There were the logistical questions — could she really handle her husband bringing home dates he met at a gay bar? What would this mean for their family? But in some ways, the bigger question was the one of her own identity: Who was she as a woman?

“I had married as a virgin bride,” Robertson said. “And I was married for 20 years to a man who didn’t desire me. I mean, it was really — it was a wound that took a long time to heal.”

After Robertson decided to divorce her husband, she’d go out to bars, nonchalantly setting a grocery bag on the stool beside her, so she could try to pick up men without looking too obvious about it. She discovered that she really enjoyed sex. And feeling more in touch with herself physically helped reawaken something else in her: the aspiration to be on stage. She was living in San Francisco by then, and took a keen interest in the city's street performers. And that's when the idea came to her: she could be a clown.

Robertson named her clown character “Ribbons.” She would stroll up and down the street, clad in a clown costume with cascades of — what else? — ribbons attached.

“And I would come up to you,” she said. “I would pull out a ribbon, then I would curl it, and I would give it to you.” The character might seem a bit silly, but it had serious weight for Robertson. “I think — oh, I am sure Ribbons saved my life. I think of Ribbons as keeping safe characteristics about myself that I felt had been trashed.”

Robertson only performed as Ribbons for a handful of years. But the experience stuck with her, and she returned to it a couple of decades later after retiring from her job as a secretary. She started going to monthly shows of solo performers at The Marsh, a theater in Berkeley, and decided to try doing one herself.

The solo show she started working on — called “Victory for the Recycled Virgin” — was full of personal stories: of her marriage, her sex life, the ins and outs of getting older.

The show seizes on people’s discomfort with senior sexuality, and pokes at it. Robertson also began trying her hand at stand-up comedy and brought that topic into her act. To her surprise, she found the stand-up comedy world was a welcoming community.

“Part of it was like hanging out with my grandkids — because most of the stand-ups were in their 20s and 30s,” she said. “And I’m 80! They adored me, I adored them. They told me I was good. One of the young comics said ‘Houston! You terrified us young dudes.’ I thought, 'Yay!’”