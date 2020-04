While we're all sheltering in place and living more of our lives online, it might help to know that Bay Area wildlife is out there as usual, still making this an amazing place to live.

Staying home to help save lives is made a little more difficult by the easy access to beautiful places that surround us.

Rest assured, though, that beauty and wildlife will still be there when we re-emerge from our coronavirus caves.

For now, we just have to look a little closer to home.