Bay Area Tech Corp Nets $10M in COVID-19 Aid Package — But Does It Need the Money?

Count Quantum Corp. among the big winners in the first round of funding doled out by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

The San Jose-based video data storage company received the maximum allowable amount under the program — $10 million — even though its business doesn't appear to be bracing for a significant financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 6 — 10 days before Quantum applied for help from the PPP — the company told investors it expected revenue for the fourth quarter ending on March 31 would fall to $87 million from the previous estimate of $90-$100 million.

"Quantum equipment is relied on in disaster and crisis situations, and our solutions are core to many of our customers' business continuity. As a result, we remain confident we have a business model that can weather the delays and disruption of a challenging pandemic," Quantum CEO Jamie Lerner said at the time.