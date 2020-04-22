First COVID-19 Deaths in the U.S. Happened in Santa Clara County, Autopsies Reveal

The first known COVID-19 deaths in the United States occurred in Santa Clara County, according to autopsy reports released by officials Tuesday.

In a statement, Santa Clara County Public Health said the first COVID-19 associated death happened on Feb. 6. Two other deaths occurred on Feb. 17 and March 6. All three individuals died at home.

Up to this point, it was believed that the first reported COVID-19 death in the United States occurred in Washington State on Feb. 29.

The newly identified cases all occurred before what was initially thought to be the first reported death in the county on March 9.

County officials performed autopsies on the two Santa Clara County individuals who died in February and sent tissue samples from both cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Confirmation from the CDC that the samples were positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, came back Tuesday. Santa Clara County's medical examiner confirmed coronavirus infection in the third person.