KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
First COVID-19 Deaths in the U.S. Happened in Santa Clara County, Autopsies Reveal
Coronavirus

First COVID-19 Deaths in the U.S. Happened in Santa Clara County, Autopsies Reveal

KQED News Staff and Wires
 (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

The first known COVID-19 deaths in the United States occurred in Santa Clara County, according to autopsy reports released by officials Tuesday.

In a statement, Santa Clara County Public Health said the first COVID-19 associated death happened on Feb. 6. Two other deaths occurred on Feb. 17 and March 6. All three individuals died at home.

Up to this point, it was believed that the first reported COVID-19 death in the United States occurred in Washington State on Feb. 29.

The newly identified cases all occurred before what was initially thought to be the first reported death in the county on March 9.

County officials performed autopsies on the two Santa Clara County individuals who died in February and sent tissue samples from both cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Confirmation from the CDC that the samples were positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, came back Tuesday. Santa Clara County's medical examiner confirmed coronavirus infection in the third person.

Sponsored

County officials said the three people died at a time when testing for COVID-19 was restricted to people with a history of travel or who went to the doctor for specific symptoms.

The CDC was responsible for setting those guidelines, and at that time, was doing all the testing, according to the county. Since then, tests have become more available in the county and the Bay Area.

County officials said they anticipate they will identify more deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 1,946 cases of COVID-19 and 88 deaths in Santa Clara County as of April 21.

Bay City News contributed to this report.