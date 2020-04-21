Federal Judge Orders ICE to Consider Releasing Detainees at High Risk for COVID-19

A federal judge in California on Monday ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to "identify and track" every person in ICE detention at an elevated risk of complications from COVID-19 and to consider releasing those detainees regardless of their legal status.

Risk factors identified by the court include pregnancy, persons over the age of 55 and those with chronic health conditions.

ICE says there are 220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among those in ICE custody, and 30 confirmed cases among ICE employees working in detention facilities.