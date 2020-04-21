'Liberty' in a Time of Pandemic

I decided it was time to reimagine Benjamin Franklin's famous "Join or Die" cartoon amid protests against social distancing restrictions and President Trump's calls to "liberate" states.

Historic snake symbols touting liberty and independence from government overreach are a favorite of people protesting current public health measures, as are large guns.

Rallies that flout public health guidelines are not just a danger to people at the protests but can harm the community at large.

Where is that guy with the "Don't Tread On Me" flag going after the (admittedly small) crowds disperse? Is he bringing some newly acquired COVID-19 back to his neighborhood?

Asking people to stay home and watch Netflix for a while so we can save thousands of lives does not constitute tyranny in my book.

