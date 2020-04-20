Seasons of the Mask

Add the COVID-19 pandemic to California's already difficult problem of dealing with wildfires.

Firefighters work as a team in close contact, something that may have to change in the new world of social distancing.

And remember those N95 masks everyone snatched up to guard against thick blankets of unhealthy smoke that descended on urban areas?

Those are of course now reserved for medical professionals dealing with coronavirus.

Let's hope it's either an easy wildfire season or that N95 masks are more widely available once the blazes start.