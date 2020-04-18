California’s Unemployment Rate Soars, but Worst yet to Come

In Santa Cruz, Zachary Davis and Kendra Baker opened an artisanal ice cream shop 10 years ago using federal stimulus funds following the Great Recession. They became local celebrities early on when then-Vice President Joe Biden made a thank-you call to their shop, The Penny Ice Creamery, after they had posted a YouTube video praising the economic stimulus act that provided their startup loan.

Their success steadily grew, they opened a second ice cream parlor, a beachside cafe and a taco bar. But when Santa Cruz County public health officials issued a shelter-in-place order on March 16, Davis and Baker laid off 70 workers.

“It was surreal, calling every single employee and saying we’re not going to be open. We don’t have a place for you to come to work, and we don’t know when that will change,” Davis said. “We knew the best thing we could do for them was allow them to file for unemployment.”

They are still doing small-scale takeout that pulls in about 17% of their normal revenue, but it’s not enough to pay the rent and salaries of a skeletal staff they have kept on. They are going into credit card debt, drawing down on limited savings.

Newsom announced Friday he tapped billionaire businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer as an unpaid adviser for “business and jobs recovery.” Newsom also announced a task force that includes former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, Disney chairman Bob Iger, Apple CEO Tim Cook and International Longshore Workers Union President Willie Adams, among others.

Friday’s jobs report marks the end of a historic run of growth in the Golden State. Since 2010, California added more than 3.4 million jobs, accounting for 15% of the nation’s job growth as it emerged from the Great Recession.

But with remarkable speed, California is now leading in the opposite direction. Its unemployment claims since mid-March account for 14% of the nation’s total, said Sung Won Sohn, a business economist at Loyola Marymount University.

“Unemployment is in a free fall, and no bottom is yet in sight,” he said.

However, Sohn said there is hope California could be in a better position to weather this downturn because of the state’s dominance in the technology industry, which has seen record demand for streaming services and remote work applications.