Capes Not Required...

San Francisco and other Bay Area cities and counties are now requiring people to wear face masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

While police probably won't chase you down the street, you can get fined and charged with a misdemeanor if you don't comply with county measures.

The good news is that face coverings are actually a step toward easing COVID-19 mitigation efforts: stay-at-home orders can be eased if we are more protected with face masks, the reasoning goes.

I, for one, have finally mastered the quickie long-sleeve t-shirt face mask for biking in my neighborhood after several embarrassing failed attempts at using a short sleeve shirt loosely wrapped around my head.