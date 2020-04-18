COVID-19 Diaries: Marin County's Top Doctor Shares His Isolation Experience

Physically, I'm most surprised by how long this bug has lasted. Everyone has a different experience. For me, COVID-19 has mainly been 10 days in bed with low grade fevers, muscle aches, extreme fatigue and persistent chest tightness and a cough. I do feel I have a bit more energy today. I get slightly out of breath when I walk.

It's been hard to step away from the public health response, from focusing on the whole population to just my place here at home.

I think, like a lot of people, I'm working on being patient and giving this the same time it needs to run its course without doing too much damage. And today I'm seeing signs that things are getting better.

April 3

I'm seeing my bedroom walls still now for the 14th straight day. Outside the windows here, my sons [are] playing on the trampoline and doing tricks, which is a highlight for the day.

One of the hardest things has been the uncertainty of this whole process, in terms of my own course. I haven't needed to be hospitalized. I prefer to be at home. And even as a physician, not knowing the steps I need to be taking at this point to prevent that from occurring is humbling. There is no treatment. Just resting and waiting is hard and a little bit scary when I see colleagues who have ended up on ventilators.

April 15

I'm seeing a lot more today than I have in the past three weeks. [I] finally transitioned out of isolation.

The biggest change is that I'm seeing my family at close range — less than six feet and without masks, and we're able to touch and and share meals and really just be together in the same space. I got to go downstairs and join my kids for breakfast [and] eat with them at the table. That was really the best moment. Something that was an everyday thing felt magical.

Dr. Willis has now returned to leading Marin County's Public Health Department.