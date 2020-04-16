How Do You Hold a Strike Online? UC Teaching Assistants Are Finding Out

Other things have changed, too. UC Santa Cruz had been spending heavily to police the picket line, where 17 students were arrested in February. Not anymore.

Gilich and a dozen other UC Santa Cruz graduate students started their campaign nearly a year ago, after failed efforts to pass a rent control measure in the city of Santa Cruz and set up a safe overnight parking program for students living in their cars.

“There was just a feeling of defeat with every campaign that we ended up working on that failed,” Gilich said. “Our situations continue to get more and more dire.”

UC graduate students make $22,000 a year before taxes, on average, according to the university; the average monthly rent in Santa Cruz County is $1,685.

Since coming to UC Santa Cruz from Russia four years ago, Gilich says they have consistently spent more than half of their paycheck on rent each month, though they live with multiple housemates. Because Gilich is in the United States on an international student visa, they can’t legally pick up additional jobs beyond their teaching appointment.

“I like research,” Gilich said. “UCSC was my first choice for my Ph.D. I like teaching. I really enjoy the work that I do. But I can’t live here and do it on the salary I’m being paid.”

Supporters of the COLA campaign began refusing to submit grades in December, except in certain cases, then stopped teaching and research in February. The strike was unsanctioned by their union because it came in the middle of a contract with a no-strike clause. But strikers’ demand for a $1,412 per month pay increase to cover the rising cost of living resonated with other UC graduate students. Some teaching assistants at UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine are now also on full strike, withholding all labor. Others at UC Davis and UC Berkeley are withholding grades.

The COLA movement harnessed graduate students’ structural power, said Veena Dubal, an associate professor of law at UC Hastings with expertise in labor law.

“Graduate students carry much of the teaching load across the campuses, and yet, their work to this end is often seen as peripheral to their role as academic apprentices,” Dubal said in an email. “The labor is central — not just to them but also to the universities.”

UAW 2865 has also taken up the cause, filing two unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board after the graduate student firings.

UC has declined to bargain with the union over a cost of living adjustment, though UC Santa Cruz now offers graduate students a $2,500 need-based housing grant.

“Striking while a collective bargaining agreement is in place undermines the collective bargaining process and erodes the ability of UC and its unions to enter into good-faith labor agreements,” the university said in an online statement. “This strike also hurts our undergraduates by disrupting their educational activities and preventing them from advancing to the next course level.”

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, graduate student life was stressful. A UC Graduate Well-Being Survey from 2017 found that over one-third of respondents reported symptoms indicating clinical depression. Two-thirds said they worried about money, with those who were confident about their finances more likely to be on track to complete their programs.