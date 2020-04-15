Will California Nursing Homes Be Forced to Accept COVID-19 Patients?

Still, the moral equation is grave: save hospital beds for the sickest COVID patients or endanger the elderly, who are most at risk of dying if infected?

Los Angeles County’s public health director last week even advised families to consider pulling their loved ones out of nursing homes. It would be “perfectly appropriate,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

But many families cannot properly care for their elderly relatives, some of whom may have severe dementia or chronic medical conditions that require daily nursing care.

The federal government does not track nursing home deaths specifically. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has suggested nursing homes should dedicate “if possible” a wing or unit for patients transferred from hospitals. Its only guidance for nursing homes accepting patients from hospitals during the pandemic is that they should admit anyone they’d normally admit to their facility as long as they can follow CDC guidelines to prevent infection.

Without more specific federal direction, states are making up their own rules about what role skilled nursing facilities must play in housing recovering COVID patients.

New York is requiring nursing homes to accept patients at the request of public health officials, no exceptions. Louisiana takes the opposite approach, prohibiting nursing homes from accepting hospital patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have a pending test, or who have respiratory symptoms.

At the Los Angeles Jewish Home, Dr. Marco said he simply will refuse any COVID-19 patients from hospitals.

“I’m not taking in a COVID-positive patient for the sole purpose of emptying one hospital bed. In two weeks, I’m sending them back 20 new patients,” he said. “No facilities have the kind of personal protective equipment they need. We don’t have isolation gowns, we’re out. We’d ordered as many as we can and we used them. You know what we’re using? We are using patient hospital gowns for our caregivers.”

The only approach that makes sense, Marco and other nursing home doctors say, is to use other facilities for recovering patients that don’t already have vulnerable seniors living there. “This is these people’s home and you cannot bring a COVID-positive person into a senior’s home, everyone would agree with that,” Marco said.

To date, California’s Public Health Department has not required any nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients to free up hospital beds, but those orders, if they come, are likely to originate from county health departments. Some nursing homes are trying to prepare for this worst-case scenario, including the Campus for Jewish Living in San Francisco, which has prepared a separate wing where COVID-patients from hospitals could recover, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.