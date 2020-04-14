Trump or Newsom: Who Decides When it's Safe to Ease Social Distancing?

One day after President Trump said his "authority is total" when it comes to easing social distancing restrictions, Gov. Newsom laid out a plan for relaxing California's coronavirus mitigation efforts.

Throughout the pandemic Trump has deferred to governors when it came time to begin restrictions, yet now that it may soon be time to ease those restrictions, he wants to be the guy in control.

He's gone from "I don't take any responsibility at all" to the "ultimate authority."

If you put aside his heads-I-win-tails-you-lose mentality, the president seems genuinely confused about constitutional basics.