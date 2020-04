Yes, surfing in Santa Cruz could now get you sent to jail.

Responding to "an unusually high volume of use," the county shut down all public parks and beaches to recreational activities ranging from horseback riding to surfing.

Even though Santa Cruz is practically synonymous with surfing, surviving the coronavirus pandemic is worth skipping the waves for a few weeks, don't you think?

Fortunately, as of this writing, the waves look pretty marginal anyway.