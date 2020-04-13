Judge Rejects PG&E Bid to Pay $4M Criminal Fine From Fire Victims' Fund

A judge overseeing PG&E's bankruptcy is rejecting the utility's efforts to use a trust set up for Northern California fire victims to pay off its criminal fines.

The controversial approach was slated to be taken up at a bankruptcy hearing on Tuesday, but U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali announced his opinion in a tentative order issued Saturday.

"Some things not only have to be right, but they have to look right," Montali wrote. "Telling fire victims that their money will be used to pay criminal fines and penalties does not look right even if digging through the [settlement agreement or bankruptcy] plan would lead to that literal result."

"This not only looks wrong, it is wrong," Montali continued.

Montali's decision represents a victory for the committee representing fire victims in the PG&E bankruptcy, which sought to stop the company from paying any criminal fines and penalties from the $13.5 billion compensation trust that the utility is slated to fund upon leaving bankruptcy protection.