You Can't Do Bondage Over Zoom. Here's How a Pro Dominatrix Works From Home

But in the age of the coronavirus, all that income is gone.

When Li had to cancel her in-person appointments, she wasn’t sure how to translate her particular form of artistry online.

“Bondage is something that could just literally never happen online,” she said. “It takes too much skill.”

The internet is flooded with a lot of sex workers in the same situation. In fact, that’s where I found Li: on Twitter. She linked to a blog post about having to adjust to a new reality, where she wrote: “Now don’t get me wrong — I haven’t played all week and have been absolutely itching to tear into flesh. But for the sake of our current climate, I will be abstaining until further notice.”

But that means working on the same platforms as sex workers who specialize in digital content.

“Now that everyone's on it — I'm saying like everyone is on it — the competition is a lot higher,” she said. “A lot of my regulars haven't been calling. Some of them just don't want to have an internet trace at all.”