You Can't Do Bondage Over Zoom. Here's How a Pro Dominatrix Works From Home

Sex workers come in all forms. An Li is the kind where you’ll really hurt the next day. “I’m very grounded in physical sensations,” she said. “I like touching someone. I like hearing someone make noises. I like tying people up. I have one guy I've seen for many years who I literally just whip.”
Li is a professional dominatrix in Los Angeles. She has been doing this work professionally, full-time, for six years. In-person appointments make up two-thirds of her income. She said that’s typical in her line of sex work.
“That's the classic style of domination,” she said. “It requires going to a dungeon or some kind of play space and dominating something in person.”