Bernie Sanders Is Suspending His Presidential Campaign

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday he is suspending his 2020 presidential campaign, bowing to the commanding delegate lead former Vice President Joe Biden has established.

Sanders made the announcement during an all-staff conference call. He will give public remarks at 11:45 a.m. ET, his campaign says.

Sanders' decision comes weeks after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Democratic race. The worsening outbreak delayed primary contests and the party's nominating convention and has halted all in-person campaigning, forcing the two candidates to hold virtual events from their respective homes.

Sanders suspended his campaign after voters went to the polls Tuesday in Wisconsin. The state controversially forged ahead with its primary, despite public health concerns. Results for the state's contest are expected on Monday.

It was the first state to hold a contest since March 17. Biden swept those primaries, in Arizona, Florida and Illinois, capping a month in which he rose from what seemed like the political dead to dominate three straight weeks of multiple-state primaries. Biden won 10 contests on Super Tuesday, five a week later and three more in mid-March, before the virus delayed more than a dozen contests.