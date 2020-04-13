Dating While Immunocompromised

Like a lot of couples, my relationship has changed a lot over the past few weeks. The Bay Area's shelter in place orders means my boyfriend and I have to figure out this whole "long distance" thing for the first time. No easy feat.

I can still remember the exact moment I met my boyfriend, Larry Jerome, on our first date a little over two years ago. He was waiting for me at a corner table under a string of lights at a bar in San Francisco. President Trump’s first State of the Union was playing in the background. We talked about politics, podcasts, and our grandparents. Our first conversation was so easy, I remember thinking: “I could probably talk to this guy forever.”

Larry and I had been dating for a few weeks when he told me about his Crohn’s Disease, a chronic inflammatory illness where the body attacks itself. Larry was diagnosed at fifteen and spent the next few months in and out of hospitals, sometimes for weeks on end.

"It was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever gone through," says Larry. "I got really, really sick. I couldn’t eat. I lost 20 pounds. I was in a lot of pain. I ended up missing the last month of school. I knew that I was really sick, but I didn't really realize how sick."

Luckily, Larry is now in remission thanks to the Remicade infusion he gets every eight weeks. But the medicine also suppresses his immune system, which increases his likelihood of getting sick. Something as simple as catching a cold could cause a flare up that lands him in the hospital. It's a possibility that's always there, looming beneath the surface.