Campuses Closed for the Rest of the School Year

District officials in six Bay Area counties announced Tuesday that school campuses would remain closed for the duration of the school year.

Parents in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Marin counties received a notice that while campuses would stay closed in order to stem the spread of coronavirus, distance learning would continue.

I feel terrible for these kids.

Whether it's handouts sent home or Zoom classes with a teacher, it's just not the same as the in-person learning that happens at school.