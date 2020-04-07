Another Reason to Stay Home...

As Muni scrambled to cut up to three-fourths of its bus lines due to the coronavirus crisis, San Francisco's head of public transit said, "if you have any choice in how you get to work, please don’t choose Muni."

Municipal Transportation Agency's Jeffrey Tumlin was referring to the fact that around 40% of Muni's bus drivers wouldn't be showing up for work on Monday due to fears of coronavirus.

The transit agency is severely cutting back the service it offers throughout San Francisco as people shelter in place during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

If you absolutely must get around the city, the best options might be to travel while sealed in an automobile, walking or biking . . . with a cloth face mask and proper social distancing, of course.