How to Be Social Online: Lessons from Gen Z
Coronavirus

Haley Gray
Some high schoolers across the Golden State are coping a lot better with an online-only social life. That’s in part because much of teenage social life was already happening online, anyway. (Diego Cervo/iStock)

With the outbreak of the coronavirus across the world, our social lives have suddenly become entirely virtual. The majority of states have issued shelter-in-place orders to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But as the nation attempts to slow the rate of infection, many are squirming with boredom, cabin fever and loneliness. For many, shifting to virtual-only communication has been a difficult and dramatic change. But some high schoolers across the Golden State are coping a lot better because, for them, engaging online is business as usual.

That’s in part because much of teenage social life was already happening online, anyway. For example, El Segundo High School seniors Rahma Sudarmadji and Uma Clemenceau were regularly using FaceTime to talk with each other, updating friends on Snapchat and Instagram and posting goofy TikToks long before the global pandemic forced us all to stay inside and opt online.

At first pass, the everyday moments these girls post might not seem like they’re worth sharing virtually — Sudarmadji sent her friends a Snapchat video of her trip to the bank and Clemenceau once posted a TikTok of herself brushing her teeth. But posting the mundane parts of their days, and seeing their pals do the same, makes these girls feel less alone.

Here’s some advice for the rest of us from some of California’s virtual social experts: teenagers.

Ixchel Arista is currently finishing ninth grade from home, but last spring she traveled to Mexico on a class trip to close out the school year. (Photo courtesy of Ixchel Arista)

Ixchel Arista — Oakland High School, Freshman

“Try to stay in as much contact with loved ones digitally or otherwise without exposing yourself [to the virus] … as well as keeping up with your hobbies, if you have any. My grandmother loves crocheting and knitting, so she’s crocheting and knitting some masks. … Stick to your routine, hobbies, without exposing yourself.”

Uma Clemenceau speaking with reporter Haley Gray via Google Hangouts. (Haley Gray/KQED)

Uma Clemenceau — El Segundo High School, Senior

“I FaceTime my boyfriend and then me and my friends, we’re setting up FaceTimes to do face masks together and just talk. So just, seeing other people, no matter what that means.”

Sometimes Clemenceau and her friends FaceTime, even if they’re not talking.

“It's kind of like having a TV on in the background. It's just a kind of white noise. But it's more than that, too, cause there’s a connection.”

Clemenceau has some advice for the parents of teens, too.

“Let them connect with their friends because that's pretty much all they have right now.”

Rahma Sudarmadji said she doesn’t bother dressing up for the daily Snapchat videos she shares with her pals. (Photo courtesy of Rahma Sudarmadji)

Rahma Sudarmadji — El Segundo High School, Senior

Don’t sweat all the scrolling. “It's, like, really fun to see what other people are up to, too.”

Likewise, posting everyday moments for your close friends helps you all feel more connected.

Malia Liao said what has surprised her most about the pandemic has been the racism it has exposed. (Photo courtesy of Malia Liao)

Malia Liao — Oakland Technical High School, Junior

Liao says what has surprised her most about the pandemic is the racism it has exposed. She said that she, and her parents, have “seen videos of Asians getting harassed or beat up and being treated... not fairly. I think that that's a big issue that should be addressed as soon as possible.”

Her advice is to stand up to bigotry.

“The virus itself is the most important part,” said Liao. “Everyone's human. We're not walking viruses.”

Jermesha Hall (C) with her friends Nyia (L) and Vernajah (R) before social distancing radically changed their daily lives. (Photo courtesy of Jermesha Hall)

Jermesha Hall — Oakland Technical High School, Junior

Apps can help a lot, but at the end of the day they can't replace face-to-face connection. But leaning on family can help.

“Me and my family, we've been playing a lot more games ... We usually don't, like, sit in the living room and play Monopoly for like five hours. So that's new. … It's nice to have time with each other.”