Social Distancing May be a Rare Chance to Get Our Sleep Patterns Closer to What Nature Intended

The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting daily routines around the world. Overwhelmed hospitals, desolate schools, ghostly towns and self-isolation echo a campy horror flick, but an all too real one.

Companies are laying people off by the thousands, the service industry is teetering on the brink of collapse, and socialist ideas suddenly don’t sound so bad to an average citizen . According to a recent poll by the University of Southern California, around 40% of individuals feel anxiety about the pandemic, and more than half have been avoiding some or all other people.

As a psychologist who aims to understand the role of sleep in what makes us tick, I focus mostly on how the sleep-wake cycle impacts our day-to-day social lives. Which makes me think of one thing thing we can do, especially for those of us at home. That is to sleep.

Sleep at the dawn of COVID-19

This reversible state of disengagement with the world is one of the most important protective and restorative factors in human life. Slumber is essential for thinking clearly and staying upbeat during any time . Moreover, sleep is indispensable for maintaining immunological function, which is key to preventing and recovering from infectious diseases like COVID-19 . Loosing sleep makes people more susceptible to viral infections, and it undermines recovery from the common cold as well as more serious conditions . For this lethally stealthy bug, it may be even more important.