Are you a nursing student or recently retired medical professional?

The California Health Corps wants to enlist you to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that the state is trying to recruit people ranging from medical students to mental health experts to pharmacists, saying that the pool of capable medical talent is around 37,000 people strong.

With COVID-19 cases and deaths on the rise, California is going to need all the help we can get.