Are FDA Regulations Delaying the Supply of Protective Equipment to the US?

She sent a note to her dad in China — he runs a company that helps process industrial waste. Since he services factories in China, Jenny thought he might know where to find masks and other personal protective equipment likes gloves.

On Saturday, March 21, Jenny’s dad wrote back that he had found suppliers for masks and gowns and test kits, “How much are you looking for?” he asked. Jenny thought this was strange because “it seems pretty easy.”

But there is one major catch. The equipment her father found was not all FDA certified.

Because of this, it would be difficult to the U.S. However, some of the goods from China were CE certified, meaning they met the European Economic Area, and could be sold there. Jenny noted that the CE certification takes around 10 days, while FDA certification can take closer to 9 months.

So Jenny and her husband John Craig decided to do something. Last week they started a petition on Change.org. The petition asks the FDA to relax their regulations on imports: "The U.S. federal government should allow for PPE, diagnostic tests and ventilators that have been certified by other reputable bodies besides the FDA to be easily imported and used."

“What I’m proposing is very similar to what the Chinese government actually did," Craig said. “Because the U.S. is unfortunately, a fairly decentralized healthcare system, and the government is not stepping up to manage the supply chain, I think it's best to kind of just throw the doors open and flood the market,” he says.

Craig was born in Minnesota, grew up in Canada, and worked in Asia for seven years for Thyssenkrupp — a company that makes elevators, among other things. Like his wife, he’s very familiar with the global supply chain. Craig understand why the standards for importing medical gear are stricter but he says this is a pandemic.

"China relaxed their own standards and that's part of how they got on top of things,” Craig said.

On Saturday, the FDA relaxed some restrictions on importing protective gear and other devices. They are also offering manufacturers more guidance on how to get cleared by the FDA (this resource links to a 334 page document). But Craig said the process is still too complicated and difficult for folks who want to help out.

Craig and Jenny, as outlined in their petition thinks the FDA should allow products with different certifications — like the CE certification — to be sold in the U.S.

“As long as it's approved by a reputable body,” Craig says, companies and people in the U.S. should be able to import. Especially when “it looks like people are literally gonna die because we don't have enough stuff.”

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom said the state wants to work with the FDA to loosen some standards. For example, California has 21 million expired N95 masks, most of which have expired. He’s working to get the federal agency’s approval to use them.

The FDA Commissioner said on Saturday, that the agency is partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to address supply chain issues, “including importation of needed medical products to support the U.S. response.”

Also on Saturday, the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) published an editorial saying medical professionals need more protection. They also asked the medical community for ideas on how to solve this problem.

The number one suggestion was to import: “Purchase from international suppliers: China proposed as a primary market given manufacturing capacity, experience with and decline in COVID-19 incidence,” another idea further down on the list suggested “loosen import regulations.”

There are risks to this strategy. The Netherlands recalled defective masks imported from China, while Spain and Turkey have said some testing kits from that country have proven to be faulty.

Craig admits that he’d have a different opinion if the U.S. was relaxing standards on drugs or internal medicine. But he says, when it comes to protective gear, “We’re just staring down the gun of this tsunami of patients” and we just need PPE.

More than a 1000 people have signed the Chang.org petition. But Craig and Jenny would still like to see a simpler process, and for Congress to pass a law changing the policy for importing medical gear in the case of an emergency.

Craig says it’s a question of organizational inertia as well as ego. “It's a matter of pride — basically by doing this, you're admitting that, well, we have to go and ask for foreign help to solve the problem,” Craig said. “I think most politicians might have trouble doing.”