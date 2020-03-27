ICE Detention Centers Ripe for Coronavirus Outbreak

While most people and businesses are practicing social distancing, ICE continues to house immigrants in crowded detention centers.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin wants Gov. Gavin Newsom to shut down federal immigration detention facilities in California over concerns that coronavirus will spread rapidly among the detainees.

Remember, the vast majority of these detainees have no criminal convictions and would have been released while awaiting their court date were it not for the Trump administration's hard-line immigration policies.

Now Trump's zero tolerance policies that led to children being ripped from the arms of their parents may also lead to deaths of non-violent immigrant detainees.