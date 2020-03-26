Mental Health in the Age of Social Distancing and Self-Isolating

Commercial corridors that would normally be buzzing with activity were eerily quiet this week in the Bay Area. “Shelter-in-place” orders, along with a statewide ban on large gatherings, have upended how millions of us live, work and recreate. On top of all this, nearly all schools in California are closed, creating an additional challenge and stress for parents forced to work from home and cancel outings.

Guest:

Chandra Ghosh Ippen, child psychologist and associate director, Child Trauma Research Program, UCSF