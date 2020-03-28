KQED is a proud member of
Using “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” to Escape Coronavirus Anxiety? I've Been There
Ariella Markowitz
Enjoying the golden hour in "Animal Crossing: New Horizons." No social distancing necessary. (Ariella Markowitz/KQED)

Without getting out of bed, I chop some wood, maybe craft a fishing rod or a swinging bench. If I run out of materials, I fly to a deserted island and strip all its natural resources. No, I’m not a 17th century European colonizer — I’m just playing “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

The premise of the game is a classic life simulation, except you live on an island inhabited by really cute animals.

Villagers gather in my town for the opening of my new town bridge. (Ariella Markowitz/KQED)

There’s not really a goal to the game, you just slowly collect furniture and clothes, and pay off your debt with a steady income of selling bugs and fish.

"Animal Crossing" has been around since the mid-2000s, but it’s more than a vessel for childhood nostalgia. Almost all the Gen Zers that I know — including myself — are playing the new release: “New Horizons.” Social media is flooded with wholesome videos and memes about how the game is helping us get through one of the most disruptive events in our collective memory.

It's the perfect obsession for not leaving your house.

One of the creators of the game even said he hopes people use “New Horizons” as an escape during these hard times.

“['Animal Crossing'] is a lot nicer than real life in a lot of ways,” said James Rasmussen, one of my best friends from college. We live just a few miles apart from each other, but haven’t seen each other since the statewide lockdown. We connect on FaceTime over our love for "Animal Crossing."

“It's so peaceful to be able to take some time into this really light hearted world of these little animals,” he said. “It's just been nice and chill, which I think we all need right now.”

In the past, "Animal Crossing" has gotten me through some rough mental health periods. When I moved from Southern California to Western Massachusetts for college, I fell into an intense seasonal depression.

I would stay inside my dorm for days at a time, playing a bootleg version of "Animal Crossing: Wild World," listening to the soothing sleighbells of the winter soundtrack. During those short days, "Animal Crossing" was my main source of joy.

Flash forward to now, using "Animal Crossing" as an escape feels like second nature. But sometimes, as James mentioned, it stirs up some realistic moments that can blur reality.

“One of the villagers gave me the hat I always wear, and I was like so struck by this gesture,” he said. “But it's this computer animal, you know. But this action in a game can make you feel really nice and cared for. It does have such a power to comfort you.”

James and me, just vibing out. James's face is swollen from a virtual wasp attack. (Ariella Markowitz/KQED)

And you can actually bring your real life friends to your island, voice chat and even send each other presents. This week, James visited my island. We had a great time watching the virtual sun set on a cliff overlooking the ocean.

When the sun goes down, the whole music and scenescape changes into a magical evening as chill, jazzy music plays (if you want to binge listen, YouTube has your back.)

A tender moment between friends. (Ariella Markowitz/KQED)

It’s a reminder of what life can be. “I miss being able to be outside all the time,” James said. “With friends.”

But for now, at least we have "Animal Crossing." And in these times, it’s more than enough for me.