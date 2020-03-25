Right Now, Being a High School Senior in the Bay Area Is a Waiting Game

Malia Johnson’s senior year at Fremont High School in East Oakland was going according to plan. She got accepted to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, applied for scholarships and lined up a paid internship to help pay for college costs this fall. Then, the novel coronavirus outbreak hit and her school began experimenting with online distance learning.

At Fremont High School, the graduation rate hovers at just above 60% — well below the state average. Johnson is trying to buck that statistic.

“Me and my classmates have worked really hard to make sure that we can graduate on time. And now it's like out of our hands whether or not we do," Johnson said.

Johnson is one of many high school seniors across the state wondering if they will secure the final credits needed for graduation — or whether they will even graduate at all this summer. At UC and CSU schools, a final high school transcript and date of graduation are needed not only for admission, but also for financial aid and housing assistance.

The state’s Chief Superintendent of Public Instruction, Stephanie Gregson, said the state is working with its higher education institutions to ensure a smooth transition for seniors whose graduation and final transcripts may be delayed because of the coronavirus.

Many colleges require admitted students to submit final high school transcripts for enrollment. At Cal Poly, where Johnson was admitted and hopes to study architecture and engineering, transcripts are due by July 15 along with proof that seniors have maintained a 3.0 GPA. For the UCs, the deadline is July 1.

The University of California said in a statement it understands students and high schools are worried about potential impacts of COVID-19 on admissions and financial aid. The UC is discussing accommodations for incoming and prospective students “should this current high school term and A-G requirement fulfillment be impacted by responses to the pandemic.”

“We are working with our UCs, our CSUs, our community colleges to ensure there is no harm done for students who are involved in distance learning in terms of college admission,” Gregson said. But there are many details to work out and for now, students like Johnson and their families remain in the dark.

“I don't even know how that's going to affect colleges and things like that. So it's kind of frustrating,” said Johnson. “I’m a planner and when things come at me out of nowhere, I tend to panic."

Fremont High School teacher Maya Brodkey has known Johnson since ninth grade. “She’s very focused on her goals and she’s overcome a lot of challenges in her life that other students haven’t had,” said Brodney. “The emotional impact of this situation on her is harder, I would think, because she has such a clear vision for her future, and it’s so unclear what this situation will mean right now.”

