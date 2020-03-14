West Contra Costa Already Has a Lesson Plan for School Shutdowns

Starting Monday, March 16, all West Contra Costa Unified schools are moving to digital learning platforms for second through 12th grades, in its first large-scale experiment in remote teaching and learning.

The decision to close all district schools for the next three weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus was one that union members pushed for, partly because many teachers are over 60 years old and vulnerable to COVID-19.

The move to tackle remote learning is one that the school district has been anticipating.

"No district is 100% ready for this, but fortunately we are ahead of the game, we were preparing," said Demetrio Gonzalez, president of the United Teachers of Richmond, the teachers union.

On Friday, students took home Chromebook laptops, while staff was required to take part in a video training on how to manage attendance and assignments through digital platforms, said Gonzalez.