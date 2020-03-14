KQED is a proud member of
West Contra Costa Already Has a Lesson Plan for School Shutdowns
Julia McEvoy
West Contra Costa Unified is closing all schools and moving to remote learning starting Monday, March 16, 2020. (gorodenkoff/iStock)

Starting Monday, March 16, all West Contra Costa Unified schools are moving to digital learning platforms for second through 12th grades, in its first large-scale experiment in remote teaching and learning.

The decision to close all district schools for the next three weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus was one that union members pushed for, partly because many teachers are over 60 years old and vulnerable to COVID-19.

The move to tackle remote learning is one that the school district has been anticipating.

"No district is 100% ready for this, but fortunately we are ahead of the game, we were preparing," said Demetrio Gonzalez, president of the United Teachers of Richmond, the teachers union.

On Friday, students took home Chromebook laptops, while staff was required to take part in a video training on how to manage attendance and assignments through digital platforms, said Gonzalez.

District and union leaders have agreed that teachers will get full pay while working from home, even as many will adopt a modified schedule to allow them to care for their own family members.

The current plan is that teachers will provide a 50-minute lesson to their students, make assignments, and at the end of the day, verify that students have completed the assignment, said Gonzalez.

"It's difficult, but we know we can get through it," Gonzalez said. "And most important, our students are still going to be served and our teachers still supported during this time."

Jennifer Walden, an English teacher at Pinole Valley High School, said she sent her students home Friday with a book about inventions called "How We Got to Now," by Steven Johnson. She plans to send her students questions and assign reading logs next week.

"A lot of reading assignments in English are writing and submitted online anyway," Walden said. "But I don’t know what the science teachers are going to do.”

Walden said the big question is whether teachers will try and teach in real time on platforms like Google Meet, which she said Pinole Valley High's Spanish teachers were experimenting with.

Other school districts, like Burlingame School District, have been planning for closure by identifying special education students who may need special assistance, developing translated messages for families of English learners and considering ways to support parents of younger children with child care options.

Math educators at San Francisco Unified School District are sharing elementary school lessons they've created for use during the school closures.

At Summit Tamalpais charter school in Richmond, which has not yet announced closure, ninth grader Amya Contarero said she didn't like the idea of video classes.

"My house is too noisy," said Contarero, who shares a one-bedroom home with her parents and four siblings, including two toddlers.

For the lower grades in Gonzalez's district, teachers prepared paper packets to send home Friday, something Gonzalez said was too difficult to scale for the higher grade levels.

Gonzalez said the lack of testing for the coronavirus, an issue that has caused concern across the country, pushed teachers to call for the closures.

"Even people we knew were potentially exposed couldn't get tested," he said. "We knew teachers were being exposed and could spread it."

A concern for all districts that are closing next week is how to continue providing free breakfasts and lunches for the students who rely on school meals: In West Contra Costa, lunches can be picked up from Richmond and Kennedy high schools.

Meals will be delivered in closed packaging and be prepared in the district's centralized kitchen by district employees.