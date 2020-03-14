Tell Us: How Has Coronavirus Impacted Your Life So Far?

How has coronavirus impacted your life so far?

Are you out of work? How are you handling having kids out of school? Are you struggling to meet your basic needs? Are you sick? How are you experiencing social distancing or self-quarantine?

No matter what your story, we want to hear from you. Sharing will improve our coverage of this pandemic.

How do I participate?

Tell us your name and the city where you live. Then give us a diary-type update on what's going on in your life. There is no need to rehearse what you will say beforehand. It does not need to be perfect. Be yourself!

Leave a voicemail: 415-830-6580

Send us a voice memo (instructions below): baycurious@kqed.org

How will this be used?

We will listen to every submission we receive. We may air all or part of your submission on a KQED program (including but not limited to The California Report Magazine and Bay Curious.) Your story will also help guide our coverage, and may help us identify stories we need to cover.

How do I send a voice memo?