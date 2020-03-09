First a Cruise, Then Quarantine

After days of circling the waters off the coast of San Francisco, the Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland carrying at least 21 people infected with coronavirus.

The ship carrying around 3,500 people had been aimlessly cruising the frigid ocean near the Farallon Islands as state and federal health officials prepared to quarantine passengers and crew.

Of the 21 people on board infected with the coronavirus, 19 are crew members who will be quarantined and treated on the vessel.

According to Gov. Newsom, "That ship will turn around – and they are currently assessing appropriate places to bring that quarantined ship – but it will not be here in the San Francisco Bay."

In other words, it sounds like the journey is far from over for the crew members infected with COVID-19.